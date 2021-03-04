CHEYENNE – Legislators are getting closer to voting on a bill that would address a $300 million shortfall to K-12 education by relying on a combination of cuts and new revenue streams.
At the start of this year’s legislative session, House Bill 61 was introduced, and proposed $100 million in cuts to the state’s School Foundation Program account. It also would create framework for raising new revenue streams, if the Legislature approved that separately. For decades, Wyoming has relied on the now-declining mineral industry to fund the bulk of its education budget, but now it is scrambling to find a back-up plan.
During a House Education Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, members discussed the merits of a proposed amendment, known as House Bill 173, which would reroute some of the money that goes into the state’s reserves to education, reduce the amount of cuts from $100 million to $66 million and earmark a 1% sales tax hike for education.
“If you don’t fix the hole, we’ll always show a shortfall in K-12 education,” said Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, who drafted the amendment. Sommers chaired last year’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, which helped draft the original House Bill 61. He estimated his amendment would fill the revenue gap the state is facing.
“Whatever the model we end up having, the state of Wyoming is obligated to fund that. … We need to solve this problem,” he said.
The committee did not take action on the amendment, but said it plans to reconvene Friday for a potential vote.
On Wednesday, it was still fleshing out the bill to one of the lawmaking session’s most high-profile issues ahead of its eventual hearing on the House floor.
The amendment proposes to target certain areas for savings, including increased class sizes by two students, decreasing central office administration salaries by 10%, increasing classroom teacher salaries and adjusting employee health insurance offerings.
The result of tinkering with the state’s K-12 funding model, which was crafted with partial consideration of findings from state-hired education consultants, could be that some districts get more funding, while others see reductions, according to Sommers.
“Inherently, when you mess with the components, you might mess with the idea of equity,” Sommers said. “In the end, the Legislature will have that discussion about whether we want to find efficiencies if we are willing to have the (so)-called inequities – I don’t know what they are.”
House Minority Floor Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, who also was a member of the recalibration committee, offered multiple amendments – all of which were defeated – that would have alleviated some of those targeted cuts, including to class sizes.
Connolly reminded her colleagues about how the recalibration committee has already rejected a recommendation from its education consultants to increase class sizes.
“That was our number one priority,” she said. “I would ask us to put what has been the priority for this Legislature for two decades – that we want low class sizes – and to go back to the legislative model. … This is going to eliminate virtually all the cuts if we do it.”
The move to decrease salaries of administrators also drew backlash from school leaders, including Janine Teske, who is treasurer of the Teton County School District 1 Board of Trustees.
“One thing I’m particularly sensitive to is the whole perception of administrative salaries,” Teske testified to the committee, noting that administrators are expected to work more days out of the year than classroom teachers. Gillian Chapman, Teton County’s superintendent, makes $170,958, but Teske said it’s warranted, and that her district doesn’t have an overabundance of central office staff.
“I would suggest to you that our superintendent, who is on call 24-7, the level of responsibility she has is significantly more than a starting teacher.”
The overall direction the amendment is taking – fewer cuts, new sources of revenue – is a ray of optimism for the Wyoming School Boards Association, said the organization’s executive director, Brian Farmer.
“The bottom line is that the state has a constitutional obligation to fund an adequate education for Wyoming schoolchildren. So how we do that as a state is the choice of the state,” Farmer said. “There are places to quibble, but at the end of the day, this is a pretty good place to be to talk about how to move forward with a structural deficit in education.”
In advance of the potential vote on education funding Friday, the committee also passed House Bill 174, which would imposed a 1% sales and use tax for distribution to local governments and authorize local government to impose an optional sales tax through a resolution. That bill would only go into effect if House Bill 61 passes into law.