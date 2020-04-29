CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will meet on the following dates and times in May:
• Facilities and Finance Committee: 11 a.m. May 12
• Trustees’ monthly meeting: 6 p.m. May 13 (includes the first reading of the 2020-21 budget)
• Due to COVID-19, these meetings will be held virtually via Zoom.
Board meetings are open to the public; executive sessions are not. Full meeting agendas, past meeting minutes and information on the meetings can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.