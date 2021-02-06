CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Speech Language Pathology Assistant program has been approved for a Post-Baccalaureate Bridge credit diploma, according to a news release.
Individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders or a related degree from a regionally accredited institution are now able to become a certified Speech-Language Pathology Assistant (SLPA) through the American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA) or the Wyoming State Board of Examiners of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology.
This opportunity will allow students who have received a bachelor’s degree to take the necessary additional coursework and participate in LCCC’s internship program to complete the required 100 hours of supervised practicum.
The SLPA credit diploma is offered entirely online, and faculty will work to provide the required internship hours to students where they are located. Students participating in the program will complete the credit diploma in two semesters. The first semester will provide online classroom education, while the second semester includes online classroom education, in addition to the internship.
Students who complete the SLPA program provide one-on-one treatment for both youth and adults, taking the treatment plan that is developed and ensuring the details are executed under the supervision of a licensed speech-language pathologist.
The first class of post-baccalaureate students will enroll for the fall 2021 semester.