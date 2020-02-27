CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees has announced its upcoming meeting for March.
The Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Administration Building’s conference room.
The trustees’ monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the Petersen Board Room of the Administration Building. If necessary, an executive session may also be held.
Board meetings are open to the public; executive sessions are not. Full meeting agendas, as well as past minutes, can be found at /lccc.wy.edu/about/board/meetings_and_minutes.aspx.