CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today.
Members of the public who wish to engage with this meeting must do so via the Zoom meeting platform. Instructions on how to access the meeting, as well as agendas and minutes, can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Anyone who would like to provide public comment during the meeting must request credentials prior to the meeting by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m.
Additionally, the Facilities and Finance Committee will meet at 11 a.m. today in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.