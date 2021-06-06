CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. June 16.
Members of the public who wish to engage with this meeting must do so via the Zoom meeting platform. Instructions on how to access the meeting, as well as agendas and minutes, can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Anyone that would like to provide public comment during the meeting must request credentials prior to the meeting by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m. June 16.
The facilities and finance committee will meet at 11 a.m. the same day in the LCCC Administration Building’s Petersen Board Room, 1400 E. College Drive. For information about how to attend this committee meeting, call 307-778-1287.