CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s board of trustees is considering the addition of three new programs to the school’s offerings.
LCCC vice president of academic affairs Kari Brown-Herbst co-presented all three of the program proposals to the board. They are:
An associate of science degree in sport performance
Two credit diplomas; one in agriculture production technology, the other in equine management.
Sport performance
No community colleges in the region, or the majority of the western United States, offer a SPAC program like what LCCC staffers are proposing, athletics and exercise science interim executive director Cindy Henning told the board on Thursday night durings its monthly meeting.
“Sports performance is actually growing through emerging fields and is becoming more specialized, but also has a holistic approach to working with athletes and athletic populations,” Henning said. “They look at things like the athletes’ nutrition, their sleep habits, their sports conditioning.”
Henning noted that people who work in sports performance look at both the technical and tactical aspects of the sport in which they are working.
In addition to the associate’s degree, students in the SPAC program would also obtain two national certifications – one for nutrition and one for strength coaching – and a Wyoming coaching certification.
People who major in SPAC tend to work in a variety of environments, including high schools, colleges/universities and with professional sports teams, just to name a few. Their professional titles range from coach/scout to wellness coach to fitness director.
Henning cited the U.S. Department of Labor’s ONET resource, which notes that sports performance is a growing industry with job growth increasing exponentially in the next several years.
Specifically, coaches/scouts and fitness trainers would definitely have job openings in the region, the presentation showed.
While some of the SPAC majors will enter the workforce following graduation from LCCC, Henning thought it was more likely they would complete their bachelor’s degree. The health sciences department has been working with the University of Northern Colorado, Montana State University – Billings, the University of Montana and Chadron State University about working together on programs that would allow for easy student transfer.
The credit diplomas
This discussion was followed by a presentation on the two credit diplomas from the school of business dean Jill Koslosky, who considered the possibility of introducing equine management and agriculture production technology in a new way to students.
While the college’s equine training program was eliminated this year due to low interest and staff reductions, Koslosky and many LCCC staffers believe there is a way to retool the program.
“If we don’t put in some form of short-term [option] for the students, we will lose the interest of students that don’t want to transfer on to a four-year degree,” Koslosky said. “From a recruiting perspective, there’s a pretty high number of students interested in working with horses.”
These credit diplomas would only require one year at the college and both would require internships in the students’ field. Both programs would require students to get artificial insemination certifications, as well.
Students interested in working in ag production technology would most likely be employed in farming or ranching, either for a family farm or for a larger producer. Equine management students would work in horse boarding facilities or training centers, event facilities or veterinary clinics.
Both career paths are seeing regular salary increases, Koslosky noted.
She added that by shortening the ag production program to one year, LCCC would be the only college in Wyoming to offer something like that in such a short time frame.
None of these programs would significantly impact the LCCC budget.
The board will again learn about the proposed programs at its July meeting.