CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees announced its upcoming meetings for April, both of which will take place April 15.
The Facilities and Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the board’s monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, these meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. Board meetings are open to the public; executive sessions are not.
Full meeting agendas, past meeting, minutes and access information can be found at lccc.wy.edu/about/board.