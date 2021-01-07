CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a board retreat at 12 p.m. Friday.
The board will be reviewing its self-evaluation and begin conversations on the college’s academic master plan and strategic plan. The full agenda for the meeting is available on the board’s webpage, lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public who wish to virtually attend this meeting can do so via the link provided at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. There will be no public comment during the retreat.
The Facilities and Finance Committee of the LCCC Board of Trustees will have its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m., in the Petersen Board Room.