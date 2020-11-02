CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today, Nov. 4.
The purpose of the meeting is to present and discuss budget cuts and recommendations.
Members of the public who wish to view this meeting are requested to do so via the link provided at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting. Budget information will be available on that webpage by 10 a.m.
Anyone who would like to provide public comment during the meeting must request credentials by emailing president@lccc.wy.edu before 5 p.m.
Because of COVID-19, the college urges anyone who wishes to attend the meeting to do so virtually via the access listed above. For those who would prefer to attend the meeting in person, total room capacity is limited to 25 people. All in-person attendees will be screened before being allowed to enter the room, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
At their regular monthly meeting on Nov. 18, the trustees will vote on these recommendations.