CHEYENNE – Dariia Kasymova achieved more than just earning her diploma from Laramie County Community College and winning an award Saturday.
During her time at LCCC, she found her passion.
The 2022 Stalcup Student Excellence Award recipient moved to Cheyenne from Kyrgyzstan three years ago, and took part in the high school equivalency and English as a Second Language (ESL) program. She said without her teachers and her peers, she would have never discovered she wants a career in education.
Kasymova will attend the University of Wyoming this fall to start earning a bachelor’s degree in English, after which she hopes to return to the community college to become an instructor for students just like her.
“I didn’t speak English perfectly, and I got so much help,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And that’s when I realized I want to give back to students who are just trying to achieve their goals.”
Her willingness to help others is one of the many reasons that she was nominated by LCCC Adult Career and Education System Director Mary Martin and lead ESL instructor Thomas Lear. The award is designed to recognize a student who has shown dedication and engaged with the college’s community, as well as upheld a commitment to service.
Both described her as an outstanding student, community member and classroom peer. They said she constantly went above and beyond to support those around her.
“She’s what you call an outlier in terms of her achievements,” Martin said. “It’s easy to nominate her because of not only what she does in the classroom, but what she does outside of the classroom.”
The award winner holds a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She also joined the Student Alliance for Equality organization, the Rotary Club and the e-gaming club because she said she loves to socialize as much as possible. She never thought she would make as many friends and be as open with the students on campus as she has.
“I can always spend the whole day here, and I always talk to people and everyone knows me,” she said. “That’s why it feels like home here.”
On top of being heavily involved on campus, she works three part-time jobs. One of those positions is at Synergy HomeCare, which was her first job when she moved to Cheyenne. She serves as a caregiver for community members and helps prepare meals, or takes them to the pharmacy and doctor appointments on Saturdays and Sundays. Kasymova said it is an experience that has helped shape her into a kinder and more empathetic person.
Lear said he was impressed she has such a positive attitude, while overcoming so many obstacles. He has watched her manage many responsibilities to obtain an associates degree, and even jokes that now she’ll be able to take over his teaching role.
“She’s just one of those students that stands out from her peers,” he said. “And it doesn’t matter if she came from Kyrgyzstan or the United States. She’s going to be successful in whatever she decides to do with her life.”