CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College dental hygiene program received full approval from its accreditation agency, the Commission on Dental Accreditation, on the addition of laser training content into its curriculum.
“By incorporating this content into their curriculum and receiving this level of accreditation recognition, the program has ensured that they are providing the most up-to-date technology and education to our dental hygiene students,” Starla Mason, dean of the LCCC School of Health Sciences and Wellness, said in a news release.
For more information about the dental hygiene program, including the clinic that is open to the community, call 307-778-1141 or email tstanfor@lccc.wy.edu. Information is also available at lccc.wy.edu by searching “dental hygiene.”