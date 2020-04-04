The faculty and staff at Laramie County Community College are stuck at home for the rest of the semester. But the socially distant new normal of the COVID-19 era didn’t stop them from organizing a massive donation of medical supplies to the city and county’s first responders.
“The college identified that we had material, because of course with our moving to online instruction, we would not be needing it anytime soon,” said Lisa Trimble, the college’s associate vice president of institutional advancement.
Soon after the college announced it was going online after spring break, Trimble said officials put out a call across all departments for extra supplies. In one week, they collected ample supplies like masks, gloves, hairnets, gowns, tubing and nebulizers from the following departments: Nursing; Surgical Technology; Radiography; Sonography; Physical Therapy Assistant; Dental Hygiene; Outreach and Workforce Development; Biology; EMT; Microbiology; Auto Body; Diesel; Art, and Exercise Science.
“We emptied the shelves,” Trimble said. “It was a collective effort.”
Earlier this week, staff dropped of several pallets of supplies to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management. Trimble said those agencies will sort out the donations from there, but that it will all remain in Laramie County.
– Kathryn Palmer, Wyoming Tribune Eagle