CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College Intercollegiate Horse Show Association equestrian team members placed in the top 10 competitors at the Colby Community College Show.
The show took place in Colby, Kansas, on Oct. 9-10. The competition was a two-day event, allowing the students to build on their experiences.
Six students from LCCC competed at this contest in western horsemanship, which involves rail work and individual patterns that show the ability of the rider to control and guide the horse through the elements, including circles, lead changes, stop and back.
“Our riders competed in a competitive field with many colleges represented, with all of LCCC’s riders placing in their respective divisions,” said Julia Wickerath, IHSA coach, in a news release.
In IHSA shows, riders don’t provide their own horses, they draw for each day of the event for a new horse. This element of uncertainty for the type of horses competitors will ride increases the complexity of the skills the students compete in.
Saturday’s competition results:
Beginner Class 11A: Danae Baker, Cheyenne, fourth place
Rookie B Class: Anna Bossman, Moorcroft, fifth place
Beginner Class 11C: Katelyn Cowin, Pasco, Wash., sixth place
Beginner Class 11B: Taylor Fawcett, Laramie, fifth place
Rookie A Class: Madison Fehringer, Sidney, Neb., second place
Rookie A Class: Haley Wade, Cheyenne, sixth place
Sunday’s competition results:
Beginner Class 11C: Danae Baker, Cheyenne, fourth place
Rookie B Class: Anna Bossman, Moorcroft, first place
Beginner Class 11A: Katelyn Cowin, Pasco, Wash., sixth place
Beginner Class 11B: Taylor Fawcett, Laramie, fourth place
Rookie A Class: Madison Fehringer, Sidney, Neb., third place
Rookie A Class: Haley Wade, Cheyenne, fifth place
LCCC’s IHSA team will continue to compete throughout the school year, and will participate in a hunt seat show on Oct. 23-24 in Colorado Springs.