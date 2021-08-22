CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College hosted its first on-campus vaccine clinic for students, faculty and their families on Friday, in preparation for the start of the fall semester Monday.
{p dir=”ltr”}It was a part of an administrative campaign to focus on preventative health and safety measures for the start of the school year. Throughout the pandemic, they have provided transportation and support for students who wanted the vaccine, but took extra steps this semester to have an on-campus option.
Students are encouraged to get the vaccine as they return to campus in order to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 in the county, as well as follow other health protocols, like masking up, sanitizing and social distancing, whenever possible. A confirmed vaccine status will also remove students from regular coronavirus testing for students who live in the dorms.
LCCC is also providing incentives for students to get the vaccine and show proof, according to Dean of Students James Miller.
Students with proof of the vaccine will be entered into a raffle to have their fall semester tuition and fees paid for in full by the college. Other prizes included in the raffle are Apple products, like iPads and watches, and gift cards to the bookstore.
Miller said there has been a positive response to initiatives by the college.
“There was a student that moved in today, and when he heard about the vaccine and the incentives, his mom made sure he went over and got vaccinated,” he said.
The administration also recommends students get the vaccine because LCCC will no longer provide excused absences for those who contract COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. Those who contract the virus will have to handle coursework and attendance on an instructor-to-student basis, with no guarantee of excused absences.
Jesse Blair, director of Risk Management and Campus Safety, said any further updates on student requirements and guidelines will be consistently communicated. He affirmed that they want employees and students to feel confident in the information provided by the school, as well as helped by the administration to find the right resources.
“There’s no simple answer to COVID,” he said.
Kasey Mullins, director of nursing at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said she believes LCCC has a great plan to reopen the school for the fall semester. She said it has set an example for colleges in prevention, like recommended masking, providing socially distanced spaces for students, hosting the vaccine clinic and finding transportation for students to off-campus vaccine sites.
LCCC encountered fewer than 200 cases last fall with its Back to Business plan, according to the administration, and staff hope to continue that trend.
Mullins has been working closely with LCCC and the Wyoming Department of Heath to support students and faculty throughout the pandemic, and was present to administer vaccines Friday to registered students and families.
“It’s critical,” she said. “Right now, our case volume is where it was last December, so we are several months ahead of our outbreak status last year. And this is one mechanism to prevent serious illness and hospitalization, as masks aren’t being worn consistently.”