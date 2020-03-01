Laramie County Community College’s Adult Career and Education System (ACES) has partnered with the college’s Eastern Laramie County Outreach Center People to provide a new opportunity for people who want to complete their high school equivalency.
There is no cost to attend these classes, thanks to grant funding received by the program.
This one-week accelerated preparatory class is for individuals seeking their high school equivalency certificate. Classes, which take place in Cheyenne, are scheduled as follows:
- 5-8 p.m., March 3
- 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 6
- 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 7
- 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 8
- 5-8 p.m., March 10
After successful completion, students are eligible to schedule the official tests at LCCC in Cheyenne. Scholarships covering test fees are available. Students 16 or 17 years old need to meet age-waiver requirements prior to attending class.
To register or for more information about these classes, contact the outreach center at 307-245-3595 or kkashin@lccc.wy.edu. For general information about the program, visit lccc.wy.edu and search for “ACES.”