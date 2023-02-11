CHEYENNE — An education in information technology or allied health care in southeastern Wyoming could be the first step toward a successful career.
Developing programs that lead to jobs, especially with family sustaining wages and benefits, is key to making the community college experience worthwhile, according to Joshua Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program at the Aspen Institute, a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to advance higher education practices and leadership that improve student learning.
Laramie County Community College leadership, he said, has been doing whatever it can to strengthen the college’s programs of study. Because of that work, the Aspen Institute, in partnership with the Community College Research Center at Teacher College, Columbia University, has named LCCC as one of the 10 community colleges selected for Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network.
“I have to say that LCCC really stood out nationally for walking the walk, not just talking the talk. It is one of only two rural colleges we selected,” Wyner said Thursday.
LCCC is also the only Wyoming school on the list. Kari Brown-Herbst, senior vice president of academic affairs at Laramie County Community College, said that being accepted in the program is an honor, but also where the real work begins.
“It’s a golden opportunity for us to be at the table with the big thinkers,” she said. “It’s an incredible feather in our cap to even have been considered. To have our application make it through the judging, and to be invited to this research and development project, it is incredibly flattering. It is quite a nod to the hard work we have been doing at LCCC, and the work we anticipate ahead.”
The network includes 10 community colleges committed to improving students’ post-completion outcomes, proving that by focusing on delivering credentials of value, colleges can strengthen the programs they offer and advising they provide. The network will run from 2023 through 2028. During the first three years, colleges will set concrete goals, plan reform strategies and implement changes with the support of coaches and learning sessions.
Brown-Herbst said LCCC will be assigned its coach in upcoming days, who will be a college president already engaged with the Aspen Institute and the CCRC.
“We will begin to understand expectations from the project, in terms of our data analysis and reporting,” she said. “And we will begin this journey in earnest with this incredible group of partners.”
The final three years will include continued monitoring and research by CCRC and Aspen, alongside the continuing release of publicly accessible tools, case studies and reports to share the lessons with the field. Throughout the process, colleges will focus on strengthening and rethinking existing programs and developing new program models that expand career and educational opportunity for all students.
In Wyoming, community colleges serve as a pipeline for economic development, providing a skilled workforce to fill jobs across the state.
“We have gaps in our workforce, and here in our region, in information technology and computer science, and our allied health programs,” Brown-Herbst said. “Those two areas of focus are places where we believe we must produce more qualified graduates.”
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said that the college knows the state’s “business community is desperately looking to us for a skilled workforce.”
“To respond, LCCC must ensure everyone succeeds; for us, that especially means first-generation and low-income students,” Schaffer said.
For years, community colleges have been focused on improving graduation rates, Wyner said. With enrollments dropping for a decade, community colleges must now focus on increasing the value of the credentials they deliver, especially for the large numbers of Black, Hispanic and low-income students “who rely so heavily on community colleges to provide a path to a better life,” he said.
“From a student perspective, that means, if I complete this program of study, am I going to have a better life than I would have had had I not come to college?” Wyner said. “The first thing students want is a job with a family sustaining wage and benefits. They want a good job.”
LCCC was among about 150 community colleges in the nation invited to apply to the program. Those 150 were selected because of high and improving levels of student success, measured through things like graduation rates. The Aspen Institute was also looking for schools that had pursued college-wide reforms and had been effective in doing them.
“(LCCC) has been a part of a cohort of rural institutions that are engaged in reforms to strengthen their programs,” Wyner said. “They have been very effective in doing that, and it has yielded strong outcomes, but also a culture that is prepared to do scaled reform.”
Broadly speaking, a credential of value could lead to jobs in manufacturing, the energy sector, health care, information technology and in the trades.
“Partnering with the Aspen Institute and the Community College Research Center is exactly how we see we will be able to identify credentials of value,” Brown-Herbst said.