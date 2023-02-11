20210902-news-lccc-rg-02.JPG

A student reads near the cafeteria on the Laramie County Community College campus. LCCC has been named as one of 10 community colleges selected for Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — An education in information technology or allied health care in southeastern Wyoming could be the first step toward a successful career.

Developing programs that lead to jobs, especially with family sustaining wages and benefits, is key to making the community college experience worthwhile, according to Joshua Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program at the Aspen Institute, a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to advance higher education practices and leadership that improve student learning.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers south east Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

