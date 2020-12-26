CHEYENNE – Cheyenne native Frances Novick Reimers has spent the last two decades working on the East Coast, helping professional athletes and coaches build and manage their personal brands.
Starting in 2021, she’ll bring what she’s learned to the classroom at Laramie County Community College, where she’ll teach a personal brand management class to a small group of students.
“We’re living in a world where we’re spending more and more of our lives online. This was true before COVID, it’s certainly true during COVID, and it will remain long after COVID,” Reimers said. “A lot of young professionals need to understand how to grow their brand online, manage their brand online and better protect their brand online, because we live in a world where people will go online to research you before picking up the phone to call you or email you.”
Reimers, who is the founder and chief executive officer of the Washington D.C.-based brand consulting firm Firestarter, said it’s not just high-profile figures who should be concerned about how they are perceived both online and off.
“Personal branding is becoming an everyday imperative for the average citizen,” she said. “As young adults are going through their educational experience at LCCC, we thought (this class) would be something unique the college could offer. I was more than happy to develop a curriculum and provide students an opportunity to learn from me and what I’ve learned throughout my career.”
Earlier this year, Reimers started designing the new course with Adam Keizer, coordinator of career services at LCCC. Reimers will take the lead on teaching the inaugural course online this spring to a small cohort of about seven students – with the hope of making some in-person appearances in Cheyenne.
Students will apply to take the course, which will accept one student from each of the college’s guided pathway programs. Once the class starts, Reimers will help them develop their social media accounts, write their resumes and craft quick elevator pitches about their career goals, among other skills.
There’s a benefit to keeping the class – which doesn’t come with any academic credit – small in the beginning.
“We didn’t want Frances doing one-on-one coaching with 40 students at once because it just wouldn’t work for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Keizer said. “Another benefit is that we’ll get to hone our program for a smaller group, so when we’re ready to put something out there for all of our students, we’ll know what resonates with an 18-year-old student, as well as older, nontraditional students.”
Keizer said a class like this is long overdue for LCCC, which serves just under 7,000 students living in and around Wyoming’s capital city.
“We’re way behind the curve on this,” Keizer said. “Our big goal here is to continue looking at different gaps students have in skills we know would benefit them in the future. We’re going to continue bringing professionals in to teach our students.”
Reimers has a multitude of lessons and insights she plans to share with her class next semester, but at the core of all it is the power of authenticity.
“A personal brand means something different to every person,” she said. “But what remains consistent for every person in every industry is that your brand has to be authentic to be effective. Who you are and who you claim to be online has to match who you are in real life. Otherwise, people will meet you in person and your brand will fall flat.”