CHEYENNE – As Laramie County Community College officials prepare an updated master plan for the next five years, leadership looks forward to campus expansion and a new Children’s Discovery Center.
LCCC’s Board of Trustees met Friday to discuss plans at their winter retreat, featuring presentations from Plan One Architects President Dan Odasz and architect Sallie Means. The last updates to the campus plan were made in 2016, which had to be reevaluated at the five-year mark to follow the state’s guidelines.
Priorities included: parking; site, landscape, structural and building condition assessments; an indoor turf facility and sport complex expansions; a crisis command center; the development of a health care program lab, and a new information and technology training center.
And an even larger project on the horizon was the construction of a new Children’s Discovery Center on the campus. Currently 20% of students, faculty and community members use the older facility, and pre-pandemic, up to 30% were served.
“A lot of things you saw in the master plan are things that are tied to our academic planning, strategic planning and things like that,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer told board members. “But the CDC has sort of been an interesting journey. I would say, really, starting, in many ways, with our conversations around budget reductions last fall.”
Originally, the center was going to be scaled back, but now Schaffer said they want to broaden their investment in the project after they analyzed its potential profitability. He also said he saw a need in the community for early childhood care during the pandemic, and helping to address those challenges.
“What we saw was sort of this heightened attention given to the fact that early childhood care was a bit lacking in the state, and the United States,” he said. “A lot of the smaller facilities that were providing this type of care just didn’t survive. And so the demand and need for quality early childhood education started to really percolate up.”
With this in mind, Means said the mission of the Children’s Discovery Center was going to be to service families in the Cheyenne community with a strong nationally accredited early development program, as well as building facilities that enhance educational opportunities for young children.
Their goal is to provide up to one classroom per age level, bringing the number of students cared for up to nearly 200. The architect said, in doing so, the center will likely need to be a minimum of 18,600 square feet for classrooms, diaper changing stations and toilet training facilities.
Although this is not included in the square footage of the building, Means also discussed how the configuration and location of the facility was important. Attention was given to such details as keeping children safe from a major roadway on the campus and deciding where a playground would best benefit students.
“The playground would be up and to the right, trying to protect them from the wind,” she pointed out in one of the designs, “which is something schools in Wyoming really need to do.”
Means said the building should reflect the desires for child-focused outcomes, even at the lowest levels of facility development.
This was just the introduction of architectural concepts to the board, including multiple designs that would cost up to $12 million. Inflation would likely impact the budget near the midpoint of the construction, and the project could take up to a year and a half after boots hit the ground. Schaffer said he is looking at various means of funding, including support from the state government and through the legislative process.
“It’s a place to at least get our foot in the door,” he said.
The Children’s Discovery Center was one of the most significant financial investments considered by the board Friday, but it wasn’t the only innovative update to the campus presented. Modern refurbishments, creative landscaping, futuristic training centers and indoor sports complexes were all on the agenda brought forward by Plan One Architects.
Odasz was especially excited about the possibility of the new information and technology training center, and featured two designs with a “floating roof,” patio and modern frame. He said he was inspired, in part, by the program director and his ingenuity.
“His enthusiasm is almost kind of contagious,” he said.
An indoor soccer complex, as well as turf, basketball courts and protected walkways from the weather are also at the forefront of the plans. This would allow for practices in the winter and easy access.
A less exciting, but still necessary, analysis was done by the architecture firm, as well. They gained access to a database for the school to monitor its mechanical and electrical needs. There were nearly 800 individual items throughout 25 of the campus buildings that could be worth $13 million in short- and long-term projects.
“We can pick off some of these really high-priority items that are going to fail soon and get them done quickly,” Odasz said. “Or when a project is getting formulated, we can fall back on this matrix.”
And after nearly three hours of learning about the possible campus plans, the trustees had more than enough material to work with. They expressed their motivation to bring these plans to fruition, even as the next phase begins.
In the coming months, they will make amendments and vote on a finalized version of the master plan for the next five years.