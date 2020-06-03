20200528-news-lccc-mc-2.JPG
The Laramie County Community College video board displays a “Welcome to LCCC” message while someone mows nearby Thursday, May 28, 2020, south of Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – As another school year concludes, Laramie County Community College is celebrating some of the employees who excelled across campus.

The Student Government Association honored four faculty with the LCCC Teaching Excellence Award. Multiple nominations for these awards were received from students, and in a blind scoring process, the SGA members scored each nomination with the help of advisers. The honorees are:

Jenna Kibbon: School of Health Sciences & Wellness

Holly Manning: School of Arts & Humanities

Lanae McDonald: School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies

Zach Roehrs: School of Math & Sciences

Kibbon also was named the college’s 2020 Excellence Award recipient for NISOD, the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development. She will represent LCCC at the NISOD annual conference.

Awards also were presented at LCCC’s annual employee recognition event, held virtually this month. Nominated and voted by peers, the recipients are:

Caitlin Cox: Professional Staff of the Year

Pam DeMartin: Managerial Staff of the Year

Melissa Gallant: Classified Staff of the Year

Andrew Kropp: Adjunct Faculty of the Year

Holly Manning: Faculty of the Year

Ten employees who retired from the college this academic year were celebrated for their efforts: Terry Benson (posthumous), Kim Cisler, Terry Cook, Candy Ferrall, Bill Gallatin (posthumous), Jim Gardner, Rick Gould, Lisa Murphy, Dennis Wentroble and James Zell.

In 2020, a number of employees received longevity awards including:

30 years: Arlene Lester-Carlson, Crystal Stratton, Leif Swanson

25 years: Michelle Beahm, Kim Cisler

15 years: Janine Bangerter, Christine DeBruyn, Kira Heater, Darlene Kaelin, Meghan Kelly, Stacy Maestas, Lisa Murphy, Jason Pasqua, Maggie Swanger

10 years: Kristin Abraham, Jonathan Carrier, Mohamed Chakhad, Cinthia Downey, Cynthia Henning, Susie Lemaster, Marina Malatesta, Chad Marley, Jennifer McCartney, Luzette Miller, Angela Parks, Allen Price, DeWayne Saulsberry, Beth Storer, Brian Uzpen, Carrie Westling

Five years: Alex Barker, Tamatha Brue, Stephanie Fiedler Gleich, Christie Goertel, Liz Ivie, Beth Kean, Tim Kochery, Nick Marlin, Andy McKamey, Jamie McKim, Jennifer Miller, Heather Morrow, Carla Ostic, Peter Oswald, Jamie Spezzano, David Vinatieri, Amanda Widup, Melanie Young

The LCCC nominees for this year’s Wyoming Association of Community College Trustee Awards were also honored:

Don Erickson: Trustee Leadership

Danielle Jensen-Ryan: Professional Employee

Jamie McKim: Classified Employee

Umar Faruk Balogun Mohammed: Student

Sue Torney: Faculty Member

Bob Womack: Foundation Volunteer (also named the statewide winner in this category)

Lastly, Dawn Jung and Zeke Sorenson were honored with Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Omega Zeta chapter Stole of Gratitude for their support of the students in this honor society.

