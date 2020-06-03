CHEYENNE – As another school year concludes, Laramie County Community College is celebrating some of the employees who excelled across campus.
The Student Government Association honored four faculty with the LCCC Teaching Excellence Award. Multiple nominations for these awards were received from students, and in a blind scoring process, the SGA members scored each nomination with the help of advisers. The honorees are:
Jenna Kibbon: School of Health Sciences & Wellness
Holly Manning: School of Arts & Humanities
Lanae McDonald: School of Business, Agriculture & Technical Studies
Zach Roehrs: School of Math & Sciences
Kibbon also was named the college’s 2020 Excellence Award recipient for NISOD, the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development. She will represent LCCC at the NISOD annual conference.
Awards also were presented at LCCC’s annual employee recognition event, held virtually this month. Nominated and voted by peers, the recipients are:
Caitlin Cox: Professional Staff of the Year
Pam DeMartin: Managerial Staff of the Year
Melissa Gallant: Classified Staff of the Year
Andrew Kropp: Adjunct Faculty of the Year
Holly Manning: Faculty of the Year
Ten employees who retired from the college this academic year were celebrated for their efforts: Terry Benson (posthumous), Kim Cisler, Terry Cook, Candy Ferrall, Bill Gallatin (posthumous), Jim Gardner, Rick Gould, Lisa Murphy, Dennis Wentroble and James Zell.
In 2020, a number of employees received longevity awards including:
30 years: Arlene Lester-Carlson, Crystal Stratton, Leif Swanson
25 years: Michelle Beahm, Kim Cisler
15 years: Janine Bangerter, Christine DeBruyn, Kira Heater, Darlene Kaelin, Meghan Kelly, Stacy Maestas, Lisa Murphy, Jason Pasqua, Maggie Swanger
10 years: Kristin Abraham, Jonathan Carrier, Mohamed Chakhad, Cinthia Downey, Cynthia Henning, Susie Lemaster, Marina Malatesta, Chad Marley, Jennifer McCartney, Luzette Miller, Angela Parks, Allen Price, DeWayne Saulsberry, Beth Storer, Brian Uzpen, Carrie Westling
Five years: Alex Barker, Tamatha Brue, Stephanie Fiedler Gleich, Christie Goertel, Liz Ivie, Beth Kean, Tim Kochery, Nick Marlin, Andy McKamey, Jamie McKim, Jennifer Miller, Heather Morrow, Carla Ostic, Peter Oswald, Jamie Spezzano, David Vinatieri, Amanda Widup, Melanie Young
The LCCC nominees for this year’s Wyoming Association of Community College Trustee Awards were also honored:
Don Erickson: Trustee Leadership
Danielle Jensen-Ryan: Professional Employee
Jamie McKim: Classified Employee
Umar Faruk Balogun Mohammed: Student
Sue Torney: Faculty Member
Bob Womack: Foundation Volunteer (also named the statewide winner in this category)
Lastly, Dawn Jung and Zeke Sorenson were honored with Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Omega Zeta chapter Stole of Gratitude for their support of the students in this honor society.