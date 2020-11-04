CORRECTION: The original version of this story and headline said 383 positions were being cut. The college has 383 employees, and 33 positions are being cut, 17 of which are currently occupied. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle apologizes for the error.
CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will eliminate a total of 33 positions to address a looming budget crisis.
“For us to do a budget reduction of this magnitude it is nearly impossible to do that without impacting people,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer told the college’s Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Those recommended personnel-related cuts are part of the college’s attempt to cut its budget by $4.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year 2022 budget, which starts next July.
Schaffer originally planned to target around $3.5 million in cuts this year, but in a memo he wrote the board Tuesday, he said the college will need to make even deeper cuts.
“Unfortunately, over the past few months, we have developed a better understanding of our actual budget impacts, and $3.5 million simply will not cover our anticipated deficits in funding,” he said.
Schaffer said his budget reduction proposal tilts toward making more cuts now instead of waiting to restructure the budget later.
“You could decide that the target needs to be less,” Schaffer told the board.
“The downside is that the lower amount we decide to cut, the greater the risk that we’ll have to go through budget-cutting exercises again. And as I’ve shared, the pressure and the strain on those 33 employees worrying about the outcome of those cuts creates a strained environment and makes it difficult to stay positive while working with students.”
If and when the state’s economy recovers, Schaffer said he wants to make sure LCCC is ready to keep moving forward as a college, and not held back by financial burdens it can’t support.
However, Trustee Wendy Soto said morale is already low regarding possible layoffs at the college.
“I understand, and I’m skeptical about Wyoming’s revenue picture and that it will improve. ... I want to discuss if these cuts are too deep for the moment,” said Soto, who noted that until the Wyoming Legislature finds new sources of revenue, things will remain uncertain.
“We’re already in a position where we’re anticipating more cuts. Can we send Dr. Schaffer back to the drawing board and develop a plan that is less painful than this?”
Over the summer, Gov. Mark Gordon directed all state agencies to prepare to cut 10% of their budgets to address an estimated $1.5 billion shortfall to the state’s overall budget. A combination of the rapidly declining mineral industry and the recession created by COVID-19 has created the need to make continued drastic reductions to the college’s budget. The college won’t know exactly how much more it might need to cut until the Legislature adjourns next spring.
About half of LCCC’s operating budget comes from state-level funding, which has historically come from state mineral revenues. Over the summer, the college used one-time funds to balance a $93.3 million budget – and froze employee raises to make it happen – for fiscal year 2021. Schaffer told the board Wednesday that keeping employee raises frozen in the upcoming budget would save an estimated $656,000.
Eliminating those 33 positions, which include a mix of already vacant and occupied faculty, administrative, classified and professional roles, will reduce the college’s workforce by 8.6%, according to the memo. At least 17 current employees will not longer have a job with the college by the end of December. Schaffer has also recommended consolidating job duties into fewer positions and hiring for them at a later date.
The college has also recommended $330,000 in cuts to its adjunct faculty – who teach classes on a contingent basis and aren’t considered full-time employees – budget at both its Cheyenne and Laramie campuses.
Aside from actual jobs, the college is also looking for savings in employee benefits; personnel costs make up roughly 75% of the college’s operating budget.
LCCC is also eliminating its disability benefits offerings and increasing employee retirement contributions from 2.55% to 3.75%. The college has also offered some retirement incentives to eligible employees, which has saved $119,992. Some of those now vacated positions will be eliminated entirely, while others will be refilled by hiring new employees at a lower salary range.
Additionally, the college is recommending a total of $462,500 in cuts to its operating budget, which includes some money for scholarships and athletics programs.
Schaffer’s cabinet has also recommended reconfiguring the offerings at the Children’s Discovery Center, which is a premier source for early childhood education in Laramie County.
“Unfortunately, the increasing costs to maintain the CDC, its accreditation and its comprehensive programming for all ages, have placed a growing burden on the College’s General Fund,” Schaffer wrote in the memo. “Even with the existing subsidy by LCCC, the current environment is pushing for drastic increases to its tuition rates for families.”
Because of those conditions, the college is recommending that starting June 1, 2021, the CDC expand its pre-kindergarten programming for kids in the 2.5- to 5-year-old age range, and eliminate classrooms and educational programming for infants and toddlers.
“My big worry is that this state and community probably needs greater options for infant and child care,” Schaffer said. ‘This is going to leave a gap in our community. I hope at some point in time that this state can actually find out a way to support early childhood education like it should. Unfortunately, this is not that time.”
Schaffer also cautioned that these will likely not be the last of the major budget cuts in the next several months, as the state has indicated more cuts could be coming.
“While our proposed reductions in this plan have been made with surgical precision to minimize structural impacts to LCCC, further reductions may necessitate far more drastic changes to what we do and provide,” Schaffer said, adding that the Legislature could ask the college to make an additional 5% cut to its budget.
“We need to do a full-court press on our elected officials to say, ‘We can’t do this again. Give us the tools to stabilize this revenue. I want to do that before I come to you and say all else is failed and we have to cut further.”
Trustee Don Erickson said he thinks that strategy is “extraordinarily important.”
The board will vote on its final budget recommendations at is meeting Nov. 18.
A copy of the full proposal Schaffer presented to the board can be found on LCCC’s website.