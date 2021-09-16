CHEYENNE – Masks will be required indoors, including inside vehicles, for employees at Laramie County Community College after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, as well as a lack of initiative from staff to report their vaccination status.
The requirements will stay in place until one of two conditions are met.
Masks will return to a recommendation for faculty when Laramie County COVID-19 transmission risk levels lower to at least moderate. The county is currently at the highest risk level.
The other condition is when LCCC verifies at least 80% of its regular, benefited faculty is fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 56% of full-time employees have reported being vaccinated, but this percentage is greatly impacted by the fact only 214 out of the 364 have reported their status.
In order to reverse the mask mandate, at least 291 employees will need to verify they are fully vaccinated.
“We want our faculty and staff to feel safe and be safe, whether they are vaccinated or not,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said. “And so we know that two things are going to help them do that: vaccination and mask wearing.”
Schaffer said the decision to update protocols was made in solidarity with educational partners at the K-12 level and the University of Wyoming. He also wants to make an effort to support health care providers in the area, like Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, who are struggling with having available beds for patients due to community COVID spread.
“If we send two individuals to the hospital in an already full hospital,” he said, “that’s probably two too many.”
Although employees will be required to mask up, students will still only have a strong recommendation from school officials to wear a mask.
Schaffer told the LCCC Board of Trustees Wednesday night that the reason students will not have a mask mandate is because the school does not have the time or resources to enforce it. But he said he has seen a high level of participation in masking up voluntarily, which is why he believes numbers have stayed relatively low on the campus.
He said he is also still overseeing opportunities to facilitate testing, vaccinations, and utilizing other health and safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of COVID.
“We feel pretty good about our current environment out here,” he said.
Compared to K-12 schools throughout Laramie County, LCCC has been more successful in keeping its numbers down. Since Monday, Laramie County School District 1 has reported 37 more cases of COVID-19 than LCCC has experienced for the entire 2021-22 school year so far.
The fall semester has been in session for three weeks at LCCC, and only 23 students and faculty have reported positive COVID tests. Currently, 13 of those cases are active and resulted in campus exposure.
Those numbers may be higher, according to Director of Campus Safety Jesse Blair, but only due to the fact that students could be nervous to report the case to human resources or are handling it independently.
As LCCC moves through the rest of the semester, there could be the expansion of the mask mandate to students, but Schaffer said there has been far greater compliance with the recommendations than he expected. Nonetheless, he said he and the board will continue to monitor the situation.
“We want to help in any way we can,” Blair said.