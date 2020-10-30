CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s Foundation provides significant scholarship funding to students each year, and annually the organization celebrates the donors and students who provide and receive those gifts.
However, because of the current pandemic, this year’s “scholarship luncheon” had to be moved online.
“We still wanted to honor and recognize our generous community, as well as the dedicated students receiving these scholarships,” said Justin Gorman of the LCCC Foundation and the coordinator for this event.
Instead, a new microsite was created at lccc.wy.edu/ScholarshipRecognition. According to Gorman, the page includes a collection of donor and recipient stories, testimonies, photos and more to help celebrate and honor these donors and scholarship recipients.
For the 2020-21 academic year, LCCC has:
- 441 endowed scholarships
- 595 scholarship awards
- 365 students receiving awards
- $529,938 awarded in Foundation scholarship money
These numbers will increase as more scholarships are awarded during this cycle. Scholarship information on the webpage will be updated regularly throughout the year.