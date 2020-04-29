CHEYENNE – Earlier this month, the nursing program at Laramie County Community College earned the maximum continuing accreditation of eight years from the Accreditation Commission for Education and Nursing.
To earn this award, the program prepared a written self-study report and underwent an intensive on-site visit in September 2019. After deliberation by the ACEN Board of Commissioners, the program received notification that it will maintain accreditation through 2027.
“All of the staff and faculty did a tremendous job to earn this award,” Starla Mason, dean of the School of Health Sciences & Wellness, said in a news release. “Because of their extraordinary efforts, it validates that LCCC’s nursing students are receiving the gold standard in nursing education.”
For information about the program, contact Caitlin Mackenna at 307-778-1111 or cmackenn@lccc.wy.edu. Program details can also be found at lccc.wy.edu, using the search term “nursing.”