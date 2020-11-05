CHEYENNE– Laramie County Community College’s public relations team received recognition recently as one of the best in the region.
The National Council for Marketing & Public Relations, the guiding organization for two-year colleges in the United States and Canada, presented the LCCC team with the Gold Medallion Award at its annual ceremony, held virtually in late October.
The award recognized The Talon magazine, LCCC’s annual publication, as the best such magazine in the region, covering Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. The honor recognizes the magazine as a significant outreach tool for the college, while also celebrating its design, writing and photography.
This is the fourth consecutive year LCCC has received this honor. In fact, last year, NCMPR named the magazine as the best in the nation, giving it the Gold Paragon Award.
Troy Rumpf serves as managing editor for the publication, and Josh Thein is the creative director.
Additionally, Michael Smith of LCCC’s public relations team received the Silver Medallion Award for his photography. This is the sixth Medallion award that Smith and the college have received in the photography categories since 2017.
