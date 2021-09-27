CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College’s diagnostic medical sonography program will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Prentice/Surbrugg Health Sciences Building.
Individuals interested in learning about the sonography program and the role of a sonographer, along with meeting students, faculty members and program advisers, are invited to attend the event. All guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.
Students and faculty members will be available to showcase the art of science in sonography. Guests can experience the process of interactive scanning via the program's training simulation technology. Current students will be participating as “patients” for the scanning activities, and will answer questions throughout the experience.
LCCC’s sonography program is the only sonography program in Wyoming, and is the only regional program that is accredited in vascular sonography. It teaches students the skills a diagnostic medical sonographer performs while working closely with a qualified physician for aiding in the diagnosis of disease.
Students participate in an intensive 24-month program that features hands-on learning designed for individuals new to patient care. Completion of the program allows graduates to sit for three national certifications, 60 days prior to graduation, including abdomen-extended, obstetrics and gynecology, and vascular.
For more information, contact Program Director Adrienne Wade at 307-778-4338 or awade@lccc.wy.edu.