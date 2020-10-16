CHEYENNE – Wingspan, Laramie County Community College’s student media organization, recently received national recognition from the American Scholastic Press Association.
The ASPA honored Wingspan with a first-place award for Best Scholastic Newspaper, extending Wingspan’s 30-year streak of winning either first place or first place with special merit in this contest, according to a news release.
Dan England serves as faculty adviser for Wingspan. During the 2019-20 academic year, the publication’s student editors were Brianna Garcia, Jenna Landry and Tiffany Weber.
“I’m proud of our students,” England said in the release. “They really stepped up to earn this designation, especially given the challenges of the year and the obstacles many of them faced in their daily lives.”
For Wingspan content, visit LCCCWingspan.com.