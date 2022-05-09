CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will host its spring commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 14, in the Recreation and Athletics Complex on the LCCC campus.
The ceremony will celebrate students that have completed their academic programs during the 2021-22 academic year, conferring more than 700 degrees to this year’s graduates.
“Commencement is one of my favorite days and reaffirms each year the great work we are doing at LCCC," Joe Schaffer, president of the college, said in a news release. "Seeing our students celebrate the completion of hard work and dedication is empowering and only makes me more excited to start another school year."
The college will hold three ceremonies on Saturday for their academic schools:
9 a.m.: School of Arts and Humanities and School of Math and Sciences
11 a.m.: School of Business, Agriculture and Technical Studies
1 p.m.: School of Health Sciences and Wellness
Graduates have a limited number of seats allocated for family and friends. For those unable to attend in person, LCCC will livestream the event. For more information on commencement, and to view the livestream, visit lccc.wy.edu/grad.
LCCC’s Adult Career and Education System graduation will also be held on Saturday, May 14 at 3 p.m. in the Recreation and Athletics Complex. Family and friends are invited to attend; no tickets or reservations are required for the ACES ceremony.