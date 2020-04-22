CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College students facing financial hardship because of the novel coronavirus pandemic can now apply for emergency financial aid grants.
Because of significant funding through the recently passed CARES Act, LCCC will be able to distribute approximately $750,000 in emergency financial aid grants to the college’s students impacted by COVID-19. These expenses may include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, child care and other basic needs.
Any student that is currently enrolled or was enrolled in an LCCC credit course for the spring 2020 semester on or after March 13 is eligible to apply for the funds; no limitations are in place based on number of hours enrolled or the students’ degree-seeking/non-degree-seeking status.
The application to apply for support and additional information about the grant can be found at lccc.wy.edu/COVID.
The LCCC Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships will review the applications and award funding. There is currently no application deadline, but grants must be distributed by the college within one year of receiving the funds.
LCCC will also receive additional funding from the CARES Act for institutional use. Guidance and directions for those funds will come from the U.S. Department of Education later this month, according to a news release.
The college named the student portion of this money the LCCC Emergency CARES Grant.
For additional information contact Payne Cervera at bcervera@lccc.wy.edu.