CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College will recognize National Manufacturing Day on Friday with community partners from across the region and hands-on experiences.
LCCC will celebrate Manufacturing Day with a proclamation from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins in the Center for Conferences and Institutes, Union Pacific Centennial Room 130 on the LCCC campus at 11 a.m.
Following comments by Collins, there will be a demonstration of Amatrol’s Skill Boss assessment system. It was designed to assess the hands-on skills needed by today’s modern manufacturing production areas.
Manufacturing Day is designed to show students, parents and the public what modern manufacturing as an industry provides. It is one of the fastest growing career fields, and manufacturers are seeking to fill 4 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade.
Due to the increased need for a trained workforce and the growth in manufacturing careers, LCCC is working on developing an advanced manufacturing program to provide the needed workforce and assist with the economic growth opportunities in southeast Wyoming.
The college will continue to highlight careers in manufacturing by hosting a career exploration for youth on Saturday through the School of Outreach & Workforce Development.
This event invites first- through sixth-graders to take part in hands-on learning by flying drones, learning how a 3-D printer works, experimenting with robotics and building a computer.
For more information on Manufacturing Day events or questions regarding LCCC’s interest in developing an advanced manufacturing program, contact Dean of School of Outreach and Workforce Development Maryellen Tast at 307-778-1146 or mtast@lccc.wy.edu.