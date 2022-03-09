...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Periods of snow continuing through tonight. Additional
accumulations less than one inch. Dangerous wind chills as low
as 25 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may remain hazardous due to to icy roadways and
reduced visibilities in snow showers. Dangerously low wind
chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
knit hat, and mittens.
&&
LCCC to get $2.3 million in ARPA funds for workforce training center
WASHINGTON – The Economic Development Administration announced this week it is awarding a $2.3 million grant to Laramie County Community College to purchase equipment for its new Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center.
This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
This grant will provide equipment to allow LCCC to broaden its education and training offerings to produce a skilled workforce in the advanced manufacturing industry. This EDA project will be matched with $578,449 in local funds and is expected to create 2,237 jobs.
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs, according to a news release.