CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College plans to hold its spring commencement activities in person.
“We are excited to return to an in-person commencement this spring and celebrate the accomplishments of our students. Our students have been through so much this year, and this experience is something we have been focused on making happen,” Joe Schaffer, president of LCCC, said in a news release.
To address concerns related to COVID-19 and provide a safe experience for everyone involved, LCCC will host three smaller commencement ceremonies this year. The ceremonies will be grouped by academic school and will be held on Saturday, May 15, in the Multipurpose Gym on the LCCC campus. Each ceremony will be limited to 90 students, and each student will have the opportunity to invite four guests.
This year’s event will not be open to the public, but the college’s commencement committee is considering streaming options to allow friends and family to watch the ceremony live. Additional details on LCCC’s commencement activities are available at lccc.wy.edu/commencement.
LCCC will continue to evaluate its plans for commencement activities throughout the semester. If needed, adjustments will be made based on current state and local health orders.