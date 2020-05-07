CHEYENNE – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social limitations in place, Laramie County Community College will hold a virtual celebration for this spring’s graduates.
These students have been asked to submit a photo and a message that will be featured during the online event. The video will include messages from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, LCCC President Joe Schaffer, a guest student speaker, and a tribute to all those who earned their degree or certificate with LCCC this spring. Students who do not submit that information will still be recognized by name during the feature.
“We know that nothing can take the place of the energy and excitement of a live ceremony,” Melissa Stutz, LCCC’s vice president of student services, said in a statement, “but we hope that this moment will celebrate these students and their tremendous accomplishment.”
The video will be available at lccc.wy.edu/commencement by noon Wednesday, May 20. It also will be linked through the college’s social media channels.
Later this year, LCCC officials will determine the viability of a separate in-person ceremony for graduates.