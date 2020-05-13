CHEYENNE – Beginning this fall, Laramie County Community College will offer bachelor of applied science degrees in two programs.
Now that approval has come from the Higher Learning Commission, LCCC will offer two options for these BAS degrees:
Applied management (under the Business & Accounting Pathway)
Health care administration (under the Health Science & Wellness Pathway)
The HLC is the entity that oversees and authorizes regional accreditation for the seven Wyoming community colleges.
Discussions for this opportunity began for LCCC in 2018.
The approval process for the BAS degree began with legislative authorization in the 2019 session. Following approval by the LCCC Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission, the final step was the approval from the HLC, which visited the college earlier this year for a thorough review process.
The next step is taking applications and beginning the review process to accept students into the respective programs. Each program has a separate application that prospective students must complete in addition to the standard LCCC application. Students must come into these programs already possessing an associate of applied science degree. Tuition for this degree is the same as all other LCCC tuition rates.
LCCC will also offer all those entering one of these BAS programs a $1,000 grant for this year’s fall semester. Accepted applicants will receive more information about this benefit.
Applications are now open for the limited spots available in each program. For more help with the application process, contact admissions@lccc.wy.edu. Information about these programs is also available at lccc.wy.edu/BAS.