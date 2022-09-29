CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College trustees on Wednesday unanimously gave President Joe Schaffer the authority to spend up to an additional $4.5 million for the LCCC Recreation and Athletics Complex renovation.
This will allow the college to move forward with a project that leadership has hoped to see come to fruition for nearly a decade, and hopefully have a finished facility by December 2023 or early 2024.
"The journey to bringing the renovation ... (to fruition) has been a long, challenging, and at times frustrating one," he wrote to trustees in his request for additional funding. "As you know, this project began for us clear back in 2014. Since that time, scope and environmental factors have taken what was once a project estimated at $14 million to something that is more than twice that amount today."
Supply chain issues and inflation have contributed to a less-than-hospitable construction market for the community college, and more than $20 million was authorized to be spent on the project before a new estimate of $30 million was developed.
Schaffer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this was a significant increase from the original estimate. He noted the college has capped the renovations at $25 million, in order to move forward with starting construction at the end of October.
The additional $4.5 million just approved by trustees will not come from an appropriation by the Wyoming Legislature. Instead, it will come from a variety of one-time funding sources, such as the LCCC Foundation, COVID-19 relief allocations, election one-mill funds and student-committed funds from their activity fee balance. The project had been delayed indefinitely.
Schaffer said components of the project, including the exterior renewal and landscaping, will be put on the back burner until the Legislature’s general session early next year, where LCCC hopes to get more money to fully finish the facility. Around $10 million of the total funding has come from the state, and the rest has been backed by lease-revenue bonds, student fees, fundraising and more.
Schaffer gave special recognition to Senior Vice President Rick Johnson, Director of Physical Plant Bill Zink, Vice President Lisa Trimble and others associated with the project for getting it back on the right track after delays.
He said it has been an unrelenting and volatile economic environment LCCC has been trying to operate in, so he is relieved there is a path forward. He recognized that every year, stakeholders continue to ask for a facility for athletes to compete and practice in.
“It's an old, antiquated building,” he said. “So, every year, we have more and more challenges just to keep it operating and to keep it working.”
LCCC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Wendy Soto was among the six out of seven trustees who were present during Wednesday's special meeting to vote on the additional funding. She and Schaffer each told the WTE that a more up-to-date and modern facility will attract more students, and make the campus appealing to retain them.
“Because Dr. Schaffer was able to work with Vice President Johnson and find the funds to go ahead and start this building, I think all of the trustees felt like it was an important thing to do for our students and our student athletes,” Soto said.
