CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College trustees on Wednesday unanimously gave President Joe Schaffer the authority to spend up to an additional $4.5 million for the LCCC Recreation and Athletics Complex renovation.

This will allow the college to move forward with a project that leadership has hoped to see come to fruition for nearly a decade, and hopefully have a finished facility by December 2023 or early 2024.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

