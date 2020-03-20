CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College is still hammering out the details of the virtual education it plans to deliver for the rest of the semester.
“Courses with specific equipment will be one of our greatest challenges,” Kari Brown-Herbst, interim vice president of academic affairs, said earlier this week.
She’s not certain how LCCC will bridge the curriculum gaps for career and technical education classes like welding or machining, but said “that conversation isn’t over yet.”
It’s one of the many questions facing higher education in the era of COVID-19, which has so far this month claimed the lives of around 170 Americans – and around 20 cases have been confirmed in Wyoming.
President Donald Trump also has advised people to avoid congregating in groups of more than 10 in an effort to curb the spread of the sickness. These warnings have prompted grade schools, colleges and universities across the country, like the local school districts, LCCC and the University of Wyoming, to close campus and convert their classes online.
Brown-Herbst said the college’s goal during this time is “to provide quality instruction in a mostly virtual environment,” but that “like many colleges across the country, we’ve never faced something like this. So to say we understand all of the specifics at this point, it simply wouldn’t be fair.”
In addition to delivering hands-on instruction, another lingering question is how the college will decide who gets to use the limited number of laptops or other devices to access online instruction.
One of the reasons why the specifics like that are still unclear is because students and faculty went on a scheduled spring break at the same time the school announced it was converting classes online to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, of which four cases have been detected in Laramie County.
“A major piece of the puzzle is missing – including our students,” Brown-Herbst said. “We’re trying to respect that faculty are on break. We do understand that some faculty will want to reconsider grading schemes or major projects when they get back. So that’s one of the reasons why we extended the students’ spring break, so the faculty could grapple with these questions.”
Once the faculty return to their posts next week, Brown-Herbst said, “I think a lot of this will get fleshed out.”
So far, these are the facts about what’s happening at LCCC campus:
The school has extended spring break for students until March 31, with classes scheduled to resume April 1, though in a primarily online format. The residence halls are open.
Closures for the following services at LCCC include:
Children’s Discovery Center – closed through April 6
Dental Hygiene Clinic – closed through April 12
Recreation & Athletics Complex (RAC) – closed through May 15
Ludden Library – closed through May 15, though virtual services will still be available to students
All events scheduled through May 15 on the LCCC campus and its locations will be postponed or canceled.
The college plans to revisit these closures in early May and communicate any new information to students and the community. At this time, there are no plans to extend the semester to make up for the lost school days, according to Troy Rumpf, communications director for the college.
The closure also has meant transitioning many of the staff to work remotely and offering some services online. All employees at the college, according to Rumpf, are still receiving their regular paychecks.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said that decision was made after a recent meeting with his cabinet.
“We spent a lot of time thinking about the logistics. What we decided was to move as much as we possibly can to a virtual working environment,” he said Wednesday night, as he opened the first board of trustees meeting since the spread of COVID-19, which was held via videoconference.
Schaffer said he didn’t want to dwell on the details of the campus closure, but that three things drove that decision: limiting exposure to the virus, minimizing any type of transmission or spread of the virus. But also, “keeping the core operation going.” That, he said, “really guided us to moving courses online.”
After to the uncertainty of the last two weeks, Schaffer offered this advice: “If you learn one thing from this entire event, invest in Zoom, the video conferencing company, stock.”