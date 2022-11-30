Laramie County Retired Education Personnel presented its second Citizenship Award of the year to Burns High School senior Jaspur Nusbaum. He is pictured receiving the award with Carmen Ladd, president of the LCREP. Courtesy of LCREP
Jaspur Nusbaum, who is a senior at Burns High School, was selected as Laramie County Retired Personnel Citizenship Award winner for the month of November.
He was nominated by his counselor and school administrators for many reasons, including the fact that he works diligently in all that he is a part of, and he is passionate about serving others in his community.
He volunteers at the animal shelter, referees local youth league football games, coaches youth wrestling, and helps clean up and tear down events. He can be found lending a helping hand wherever he is needed.
“He is a respectful young man who has earned the respect of those around him,” counselor Kaycee Tidyman wrote. “He has already earned his bronze Congressional Award and is in pursuit of his silver and gold Congressional Awards. He is an all-around outstanding young man.”
Nusbaum is active in many school activities. He competes in football, wrestling and track, and is a part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also enjoys his time in 4-H, Future Business Leaders of America and the Wyoming all-state marching band.
Among the many opportunities he’s taken advantage of, he has attended two programs over the summer for the U.S. Naval Academy.