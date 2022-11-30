Jaspur Nasbaum receives LCREP's November Citizenship Award

Laramie County Retired Education Personnel presented its second Citizenship Award of the year to Burns High School senior Jaspur Nusbaum. He is pictured receiving the award with Carmen Ladd, president of the LCREP. Courtesy of LCREP

Jaspur Nusbaum

Burns High School, 12th grade


