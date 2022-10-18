Pine Bluffs senior Abby Gray receives award

Laramie County Retired Education Personnel presented its first Citizenship Award of the year to Pine Bluffs High School senior, Abby Gray. She is featured receiving the award with Ron Ladd, the Laramie County School District 2 award coordinator. Courtesy of LCREP

Abby Gray 

Pine Bluffs High School, 12th grade

