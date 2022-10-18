Abby Gray
Pine Bluffs High School, 12th grade
Pine Bluffs High School, 12th grade
Parents' names: William and Jessica Gray
Abby Gray, who is a senior at Pine Bluffs High School, was selected as Laramie County Retired Personnel Citizenship Award winner for the month of October.
She was nominated by her counselor and school administrators for being a leader in the senior class.
"She goes above and beyond in her academics and athletics," counselor Darla Golding wrote. "Most importantly, she is a terrific role model for our youth."
Gray is involved in a significant number of extracurricular activities in the school. She plays basketball and volleyball, runs track and is a member of the student council. She also loves swimming, hiking, riding bikes and going on walks.
Academics are among Gray's passions. She enjoys reading and writing.
