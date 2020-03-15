CHEYENNE – Friday afternoon, Boyd Brown, the superintendent of Wyoming's largest school district, said he had no plans to close Laramie County School District 1 amid national concerns over COVID-19.
By Sunday afternoon, with more that 3,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States – including at least three in Wyoming – Brown announced he was shutting all of the schools in the district from Monday, March 16, until at least April 7.
Soon after LCSD1 made that announcement, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced they were recommending that all K-12 schools close through at least April 3.
"Three employees reported they were being tested," said Brown, who last Friday announced he was suspending all district activities. He's not sure about the results of those tests, but said that as he "visited with our health officers, we had a discussion about community spread down in the Front Range," he became more convinced of a need to take action.
"We're so tied to the Front Range. People going there and coming back here. We can assume we have some community spread."
Brown noted that Colorado, the northern border of which is about 10 miles south of Cheyenne, is "one of the hottest spots for the virus." As of Sunday, Colorado health officials had reported 131 cases of the virus.
"After having a conversation with health officers, we visited with the city, county and state officials, and we decided that it'd probably be a good precaution to go ahead and shut down the schools," Brown said.
Gordon and Balow said they made the decision to "allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that mitigates community spread of COVID-19 and minimizes negative economic impacts locally and statewide," according to a news release.
“This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors,” Gordon said in the release. “While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and health care workers on the front lines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out.”
That announcement brings Wyoming into the wide gulf of other states, like New Mexico and South Carolina, that have already temporarily closed the public schools to avoid spreading the virus.
“Evidence of community spread in Fremont County, two confirmed cases in Sheridan County, and pending tests from across the state have led us to this,” Balow said in a news release. “Wyoming has over 90,000 square miles where schooling is an essential function in each community – the decision is difficult.”
Both Balow and Gordon encouraged basic hygiene, and heightened disinfection efforts, as well as social distancing, to stop the COVID-19 spread.
Brown, who oversees more than 14,000 students, said he and his cabinet will hold a meeting first thing Monday morning to iron out the logistics of things like delivering remote classroom instruction and free and reduced-price lunches.
"We're going to treat tomorrow like a snow day. We're going to come in and plan – dot our I's and cross our T's," Brown said. "We will make some decisions about how we can do that. We'll have some distance learning opportunities. We'll also have opportunities for folks to come pick up work, as well."
He also said district employees who might not have enough paid time off to cover an unexpected three weeks out of work "don't need to worry about it."
Additionally, Brown said the district is in the process of determining any rescheduling needs for WY-TOPP, the statewide standardized assessment, which is administered in spring.
Sunday's decisions here were announced before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new recommendation that events of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed during the next eight weeks.
As of now, Brown said students are expected to return to school April 7, when the scheduled spring break ends.
"It won't be a decision we'll make lightly, and it will be one we make in collaboration with the city, county and state," Brown said. "Our plan is to work with our local and state health officials to see if we're at a point where we can have school again."
In addition to holding a meeting with district officials Monday, Brown said he'll also be joining superintendents across Wyoming's 48 school districts for a conference call with Balow.
Updates and resources are available at the school district's website. Monday night's scheduled school board meeting has not been canceled, but Brown encouraged those who would like to watch to do so via livestream. Both links are available at www.laramie1.org.