CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program will provide double meal service today, March 18.
Due to the severe weather forecast, the program will not run Thursday, March 19. The service is expected to resume Friday, March 20, and will also be available March 23-27. Community members are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the double service today, March 18.
People may pick up the breakfast/lunch combination bags from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations, which are sites approved by the Wyoming Department of Education:
• Afflerbach – parent pick up lane on the south side of the school
• Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
• Arp – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school
• Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school
• Cole – south of the school in corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Street
• Fairview – north of school on 10th Street
• Goins – parent pick up lane east of school
• Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue
• Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive
• Lebhart – north of school on Hanson Street
• Rossman – parent pick up lane on the east side of the school
• Sunrise – parent pick up lane on the west side of the school
• Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school
• South – east parking lot
Any youth 18 years old or younger are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-through process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.
Due to the fluid nature of this situation, refer to Remind and the district website, www.laramie1.org, for updates.