20200223-news-ColeElementary-ns-4.JPG
Buy Now

Laura Fowler, a music teacher at Cheyenne's Cole Elementary from 1988 to 2019, rests her hand on one of the original cabinets still in her old classroom Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. One of the oldest schools in Cheyenne, Cole Elementary is slated to be replaced, and Laramie County School District 1 recently agreed to buy city-owned land across from the school to prepare for that eventuality. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Earlier this year, Laramie County School District 1 approved the $569,780 purchase of a city-owned plot of land across from Cole Elementary on the south side of town.

Dave Bartlett, who is LCSD1’s assistant superintendent of support operations, said the district has both a short-term and a long-term plan for the property, where a city recreation building known as the Neighborhood Facility now sits.

In the short-term, “We have a couple of district programs we might move into the community center,” Bartlett said, noting that the city’s gymnastics program, which practices in the community center, is looking at leasing some of that space.

In the long term, Bartlett said the plan is to raze both Cole Elementary and the community center and build a new K-4 building, which he estimates would cost between $22 million and $25 million. That likely won’t happen for another five to 10 years, because the Legislature has to approve the funding for it.

During this year’s budget session, which ends next month, the district has requested about $27 million to pay for a new fifth- and sixth-grade building.

Even though a new building for Cole is still years away, Bartlett said the district decided to go through with the land deal now “because it’s not very common to be able to purchase land near a school. … We always try to be proactive and poised so that when the opportunity for appropriations arrive, we’re ready to move.”

Kathryn Palmer is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s education reporter. She can be reached at kpalmer@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter at @kathrynbpalmer.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus