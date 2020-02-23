CHEYENNE – Earlier this year, Laramie County School District 1 approved the $569,780 purchase of a city-owned plot of land across from Cole Elementary on the south side of town.
Dave Bartlett, who is LCSD1’s assistant superintendent of support operations, said the district has both a short-term and a long-term plan for the property, where a city recreation building known as the Neighborhood Facility now sits.
In the short-term, “We have a couple of district programs we might move into the community center,” Bartlett said, noting that the city’s gymnastics program, which practices in the community center, is looking at leasing some of that space.
In the long term, Bartlett said the plan is to raze both Cole Elementary and the community center and build a new K-4 building, which he estimates would cost between $22 million and $25 million. That likely won’t happen for another five to 10 years, because the Legislature has to approve the funding for it.
During this year’s budget session, which ends next month, the district has requested about $27 million to pay for a new fifth- and sixth-grade building.
Even though a new building for Cole is still years away, Bartlett said the district decided to go through with the land deal now “because it’s not very common to be able to purchase land near a school. … We always try to be proactive and poised so that when the opportunity for appropriations arrive, we’re ready to move.”