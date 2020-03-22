Rachael Dupont
McCormick Junior High, seventh grade
Parents’ names: Tiffany and Robert Dupont Jr.
Student biographical information
Rachael Dupont, who is a seventh-grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 23.
According to members of the selection committee, Dupont enjoys her classes and is an avid reader. Her favorite genre is fantasy. Dupont is a member of McCormick’s book club and the swimming team.
Dupont said she loves being a student at McCormick and loves all of her teachers. Principal Justin Conroy said Dupont is a good student and always shares what she’s been reading with him.
“Rachael is an amazing young lady,” Conroy said. “She has a positive outlook and is always up for a challenge.”
Dupont is a leader at McCormick, works hard in class and always shows kindness to her peers. Conroy said she has an awesome attitude.