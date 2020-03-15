Whitney Roberts
Triumph High, 11th grade
Parent’s name: Tabitha Morris
Student biographical information:
According to members of the nominating committee, Whitney Roberts is a brilliant student and her work is excellent. She began the year quietly, but she soon became comfortable and began speaking up, challenging staff and students on their thinking, giving insight and joining in classroom discussions.
“While she may not be the loudest in the crowd, her work rises above,” said her teacher/adviser Joanne Pruitt. “I’ve had the honor of working with Whitney for the past year as her adviser. It has been a pleasure to watch her excel in her studies and gain confidence in herself. I am honored to call Whitney a Triumph High success.”
Triumph staff said Whitney is thoughtful, insightful and an absolute gem.