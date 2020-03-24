CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue to be held throughout spring break.

This week, March 23-27, people may pick up food bags from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations, which are sites approved by the Wyoming Department of Education:

Afflerbach – parent pickup lane on the south side of the school

Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue

Arp – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school

Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school

Cole – south of the school at corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue

Fairview – north of school on 10th Street

Goins – parent pickup lane east of school

Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue

Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive

Lebhart – north of school on Hanson Street

Rossman – parent pickup lane on the east side of the school

Sunrise – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school

Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school

South – east parking lot

Double food bags will be distributed Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1. On Friday, April 3, regular food bag service will be held.

Any youth, 18 years of age or younger, are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-thru process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.

Due to the fluid nature of this situation, please refer to the Remind App and the district website, www.laramie1.org, for updates.

