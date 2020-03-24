CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue to be held throughout spring break.
This week, March 23-27, people may pick up food bags from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations, which are sites approved by the Wyoming Department of Education:
Afflerbach – parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
Alta Vista – northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
Arp – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
Baggs – bus lane on the west side of the school
Cole – south of the school at corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue
Fairview – north of school on 10th Street
Goins – parent pickup lane east of school
Hebard – east of school on Pebrican Avenue
Henderson – northeast side of school on Kelley Drive
Lebhart – north of school on Hanson Street
Rossman – parent pickup lane on the east side of the school
Sunrise – parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
Johnson – bus lane on the southwest side of the school
South – east parking lot
Double food bags will be distributed Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1. On Friday, April 3, regular food bag service will be held.
Any youth, 18 years of age or younger, are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-thru process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.
Due to the fluid nature of this situation, please refer to the Remind App and the district website, www.laramie1.org, for updates.