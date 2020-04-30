CHEYENNE – Beginning Friday, May 1, Laramie County School District 1’s youth feeding program will expand to serve weekend meals. Every Friday, the food bags will contain three breakfasts and three lunches.
The program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue through the duration of the district’s COVID-19 closure. People may pick up food bags Monday through Friday at a variety of sites, which have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education and the USDA.
Food bag pick-up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Afflerbach – Parent pick-up lane on the south side of the school
• Alta Vista – Northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
• Anderson – End of the parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
• Arp – Parent pick-up lane on the west side of the school
• Baggs – Bus lane on the west side of the school
• Cole – South of the school, at the corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue
• Dildine – Parking lot
• Goins – Parent pick-up lane east of school
• Hebard – East of school on Pebrican Avenue
• Henderson – Northeast side of school on Kelley Drive
• McCormick – Bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive
• Pioneer Park – South of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court
• Rossman – Parent pick-up lane on the east side of the school
• Sunrise – Parent pick-up lane on the west side of the school
• Food bag pick up will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
• Fairview – North of school on 10th Street
• Johnson – Bus lane on the southwest side of the school
• Food bag pick up will be held from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following locations:
• Lebhart – Northeast of school on Hanson Street
• South – east parking lot
All youths, 18 years of age or younger, are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-thru process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.
Due to the fluid nature of this situation, please refer to Remind and the district website, www.laramie1.org, for updates.