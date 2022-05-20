CHEYENNE – Beginning this fall, Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2 will no longer give all students access to free lunches.
For the past two years, the American Rescue Plan Act diverted funds to school nutrition services across the U.S., allowing for public schools to provide their students with meals free of charge.
ARPA funds will expire with the 2022-23 school year, meaning students will once again be required to pay for their meals at school.
“I do think it’s going to impact a lot of families,” said Ashley Roth, LCSD1 nutrition services administrator, in an interview this week. “We have been trying to work through all of the different scenarios of how it can impact them with the patterns of participation that we’re gonna see.”
LCSD1 has enjoyed both the financial relief and reduction of school lunch stigma that the free lunch program has delivered.
Though Roth has only been in her position for two months, she noticed an uptick in school lunch participation from April 2019 to April 2022 – about a 10% increase in both breakfast and lunch distribution among students.
“There’s a lot of stigma with school breakfast and lunch,” Roth said. “There’s kiddos who don’t go and get a lunch, even though they probably need one. They’re hungry, their families are struggling, there’s some pride issues.”
In Roth’s opinion, this stigma will be the most difficult hurdle for the district and families to overcome.
There are several financial burdens associated with the expiration of the free lunch program, particularly in regards to supply chain issues raising meal prices for school systems. In addition to students having to pay more for their meals, LCSD1 and 2 will also have to pay for any meals that don’t adhere to established nutrient requirements.
Schools have to provide students with a certain threshold of calories, sodium, fat and other nutrients in order to be federally reimbursed for their meals. Roth explained that if supply chain issues prevent a Wyoming school from serving wheat bread and the school is forced to replace it with a different kind of bread, the school would have to pay for that supply of replacement bread.
The more money diverted from the general fund for such expenditures, the less funding a district has to put toward things like school supplies, teacher salaries and the like.
LCSD1 and 2 both encourage guardians to apply for fee reduction on their students meals through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We just really like offering free meals. We feel like then everybody will eat if they have to,” said Heather Lerwick, school nutrition specialist for LCSD2. “Everybody will take advantage of the lunch program if it’s free. If you have to pay for your meals, it’s not as easy to feed the kids.”
LCSD1 will be releasing a newsletter within the coming month that will instruct guardians how they can apply for federal aid.
LCSD2 plans to distribute a packet with information on applying for free and reduced-price meals. It also anticipates establishing a web page with information on laramie2.org.
“I had one of my cashiers tell me that she had an elementary-aged kid come up to her and say, ‘I don’t understand why meals won’t be free next year,’ and it just like broke my heart,” Roth said. “The fact that that’s a burden on an elementary student is unfathomable.”
There is no deadline to apply for federal aid, but full payment will be required for every day that the waivers have not been submitted.
Depending on the situation, students can receive full financial coverage of their meal.