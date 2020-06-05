CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has announced its first Educational Support Person of the Year is Jodi Rudell.
Rudell, a senior buyer with the LCSD1 Purchasing Department, was recognized at the Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
“From the moment I received the nomination email, I was humbled and elated!” Rudell said in a release from the district. “I love a good mystery, and being anonymously nominated has been intriguing to me throughout the entire process. I hope the person who nominated me knows how much I sincerely appreciate the nomination. Whether I was the first or the last Educational Support Person, the gratitude I have for being recognized for a job well done is the finest compliment I can receive.”
Rudell has served as a senior buyer with the district since 2001. In this role, among other duties, she is responsible for negotiating the purchase of materials, equipment and services from numerous vendors and contractors across a variety of product lines, including bank services, commercial insurance, technology equipment and software, various contractors, office supplies, furniture, safety equipment and services and food services, to name a few.
“Few staff have such a broad impact upon so many functions within the district and such a long tenure of doing so as does Jodi Rudell,” Business Services Program Administrator Brian Harmsen said in the release. “Jodi measures her own success by whether or not the schools, departments and staff she is supporting are ultimately successful and takes a personal interest in ensuring that everything she can do to improve her support is done.”
Rudell began work at LCSD1 in 1998 as a purchasing clerk at Johnson Junior High. In 1999, she became the Risk and Facilities Department secretary, where she served before taking her current position. Prior to working at the district, she worked for the city of Laramie.
A Central High graduate, she attended the University of Wyoming. Rudell is a member of the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing and the Rocky Mountain Purchasing Association.
“I feel respected, admired and appreciated for being recognized for such an award,” Rudell said in the release.
Nominations for the Educational Support Person of the Year were accepted from all LCSD1 staff, students, parents and community members. Nominees had to be staff members with one year of continuous employment prior to nomination and plans to continue work with LCSD1 during the 2020-21 school year. Supervisors were ineligible for the award.
“In my position, I directly support the children, teachers, administrators and support staff daily,” Rudell said. “I provide an avenue for the best products at the best prices to all stakeholders in our district, as well as other community members. There is always something to keep me busy, and all of it makes me happy; maybe that is why I never get bored! I am honored to work for our district and for the experience it has given me. I look forward to the many years yet to come.”