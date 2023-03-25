...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has announced four new hires for leadership positions within Wyoming's largest K-12 school district.
Amanda Hall was approved as the district's assistant director of instruction during the board meeting on March 20. She has served in this position on an interim basis during the 2022-23 school year. In this role, she is responsible for English Language Arts standards alignment, professional development, progress monitoring and oversees the instructional coaches.
Eric Jackson was approved to be LCSD1’s director of school leadership. He has served in this position on an interim basis during the 2022-23 school year. In this role, Jackson is responsible for federal programs and oversees the district’s professional development, charter schools, school improvement and district accreditation. He also maintains community partnerships with nonprofit organizations.
Keri Peacock was approved to be the next principal of Dildine Elementary. Peacock has served as assistant principal at Meadowlark Elementary since last year. She was also the summer school principal at Prairie Wind Elementary.
Michaela Bradshaw was approved to be the next assistant principal of Johnson Junior High. Bradshaw has served as Johnson’s assistant and associate principal since August 2020. Prior to serving in a leadership role at Johnson, Bradshaw was a member of Laramie County School District 1’s behavior support team.