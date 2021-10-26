CHEYENNE – Along with other schools across the nation, Laramie County School District 1 is struggling to receive enough milk for students at breakfast and lunch.
“This year, due to the effects of the pandemic, we are experiencing unprecedented supply-chain challenges,” said Carla Bankes, LCSD1’s Nutrition Services program administrator, in a news release.
Bankes said the district is encouraging students to bring refillable water bottles. Bottle fillers are available at all schools.
Bankes explained her department has been able to ward off other pandemic-caused food shortages by buying larger quantities and using direct shipments. However, since milk is a perishable item and the shortage is widespread, she said they do not have a ready solution.
“We continue to problem-solve,” she said. “Whatever is served must align with the National Food Program. We have evaluated other options, including bottled water, but there is also a bottling shortage.”
Additionally, the shortages could impact schools at different times, causing some schools to have milk or other items when others do not.
“We ask parents and staff to be patient as we work through this nationwide shortage,” Bankes said. “With a little grace, we will navigate these issues just as we have done throughout the pandemic.”